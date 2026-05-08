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Public Testimony will be heard on SB 287--AK Native Languages Academic Task Force, SB 204 Sub. Teaching; School Board Eligibility & on SB 289--Elections

Public Testimony will be heard on SB 287--AK Native Languages Academic Task Force, SB 204 Sub. Teaching; School Board Eligibility & on SB 289--Elections

The Senate State Affairs Committee invites public testimony on SB 287, SB 204, and on SB 289.

For more information or assistance participating contact the Homer Legislative Information Office at (907)235-7878.

Homer Legislative Information Office
03:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov