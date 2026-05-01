Public Testimony will be heard on SB 257--Education Funding: Residential Schools and in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Board of Education and Early Development
Public Testimony will be heard on SB 257--Education Funding: Residential Schools and in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Board of Education and Early Development
The House Labor & Commerce Committee invites public testimony on SB 257 and in Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
--Board of Education and Early Development: Joy Cogburn-Smith
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
03:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov