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Public Testimony will be heard on SB 225--Trusts; Trust Proceedings; Trustees

Public Testimony will be heard on SB 225--Trusts; Trust Proceedings; Trustees

The Senate Judicary Committee invites public testimony on SB 225.

For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.

Homer Legislative Information Office
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov