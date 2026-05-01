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Public Testimony will be heard on SB 162--Specie as Legal Tender & on SB 259--Property Tax Assessment Increases

Public Testimony will be heard on SB 162--Specie as Legal Tender & on SB 259--Property Tax Assessment Increases

The Senate Finance Committee invites public testimony on SB 162 and on SB SB 259.

For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.

Homer Legislative Information Office
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov