Public Testimony will be heard on SB 130--Fisheries Prod Development Tax Credit
Public Testimony will be heard on SB 130--Fisheries Prod Development Tax Credit
The House Finance Committee invites public testimony on SB 162.
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov