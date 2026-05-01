Public testimony will be heard on SB 104--Vehicles/Boats: Transfer on Death Title
Public testimony will be heard on SB 104--Vehicles/Boats: Transfer on Death Title
The House Transportation Committee invites public testimony on SB 104.
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov