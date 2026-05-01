Public Testimony will be heard in on SCR 17--Regional Educational Attendence Areas
Public Testimony will be heard in on SCR 17--Regional Educational Attendence Areas
The House Education Committee invites public testimony on SCR 17.
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center in advance at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov