Public Testimony will be heard in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission and Board of Fisheries
Public Testimony will be heard in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission and Board of Fisheries
The House Fisheries Committee invites public testimony in Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
--Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission: Tracy Welch
--Board of Fisheries: Paul Cyr, Blair Hickson, and Mike Wood
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov