Public Testimony will be heard in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Big Game Commercial Services Board
Public Testimony will be heard in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Big Game Commercial Services Board
The Senate Resources Committee invites public testimony in Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
--Big Game Commercial Services Board
--State Assessment Review Board
--Commercial Fisheries Entry Commission
--Board of Fish
--Board of Game
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
03:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov