Documentary Film: Unrest with a Q&A Afterward
Documentary Film: Unrest with a Q&A Afterward
As she is about to marry the love of her life, Jennifer Brea is struck down by a fever that leaves her bedridden. When doctors tell her “it’s all in her head,” she turns her camera on herself as she looks for answers and fights for a cure.
The CDC estimates that up to 3.3 million people have ME/CFS. Many people experiencing Long Covid, POTS, and autonomic dysfunction also meet the criteria for ME/CFS, or experience the cardinal symptom, Post-Exertional Malaise (PEM).
Afterward, an informal Q&A with:
Amy Mooney: Occupational Therapist specializing in supporting people with ME/CFS, EDS, dysautonomia, fibromyalgia, and other chronic conditions.
Sallie Rediske: Patient advocate with lifelong ME/CFS.
Mercedes Harness: Parent advocate.
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu