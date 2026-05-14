Debra Lowney, Katelin Hiller & Leslie M. Robertson, Exhibit Opening

Artists Debra Lowney, Katelin Hiller, and Leslie M. Robertson exhibit at Bunnell Street Arts Center for the month of June. The exhibit opens on First Friday, June 5, from 5-7pm with Artist talks at 6pm, and closes on July 1st.

Artist Statements

Debra Lowney –

“I am a self taught wood sculptor who strives to create innovative art that inspires, intrigues, and challenges the viewer. I’m drawn to landscapes with a focus on drawing attention to the environmental changes taking place and hopefully tempt the viewer to contemplate this change. Wood, and its vulnerability in landscapes are a bit of a metaphor for environmental change. The majority of the wood in these pieces have been harvested from fallen trees, then transformed into an image, in essence given an opportunity to continue on by highlighting changes occurring in our environments.”

Katelin Hiller –

“I make drawings that regard the environment as a living shrine. They are made from mixed materials applied in many layers onto boards from white spruce trees that grew near where I live. The trees had a life before I made drawings on them, they contributed to the atmosphere and everything here. I view, touch, inhale, and ingest the boreal forest so it can express itself through my eyes and hands. I do this so you can be present among it too, imagining its current condition and future characteristics. In this body of work, I point mainly at green-hued life and a single wooded setting, but a closer look unveils variances: red, blue, yellow, overlapped vantage points, and hybridized horizons.”

Leslie M. Robertson –

“My altered books are rooted in mixed media and experimentation, shaped by my ongoing relationship with nature and the materials themselves. I collect found objects from the environment, recycling bins, and pieces of my own past art work. Each piece carries traces of time, memory, and transformation. The process is immersive and slow. The materials guide my decisions on what to do next and the books develop gradually through collecting, layering, and reworking. I work with elements like tree bark, leaves, encaustic wax, fabric, and stitching, building surfaces through layers of pigment, texture, and found materials. These tactile qualities invite a closer look and engagement. I hope the work encourages viewers to slow down, notice the details, and find their own sense of connection—to the materials, to place, and to their own experience of being present.”