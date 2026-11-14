Bunnell Arts by Air presents Jenny Baker & Shawn Zuke as Divine FrequenSea at Bunnell Street Arts Center on Friday, December 18, 2026 at 7pm and broadcast live on KBBI. In-person audience must be seated by 6:45pm.

With over 30 years of combined music performance experience, Divine FrequenSea is a Homer, Alaska folk rock duo with Shawn Zuke and Jenny Baker. With soulful and connected originals and crowd pleasing covers, Divine FrequenSea aims to bring communities shared effervescence through high vibes and healing harmonies.

Shawn Zuke is a singer-songwriter and musician whose music is rooted in heartfelt connection, soulful expression, and the power of sound to uplift and inspire. Performing since 1999, she has released three albums - Of the Light (2002), LoveLifeMusic (2008), and Undefined (2012), along with numerous singles. Influenced by Stevie Nicks, ’80s and ’90s folk rock, and beyond, her musical journey has taken her to festivals and stages across Alaska and the West Coast, sharing her music as a solo artist and with Earthshine, LoveLifeMusic, One Soul, Firelight, Smokey Bay Blues, and Darlings of the Sun.

Jenny Baker was raised on alfalfa bluegrass and lava rock in Bend, Oregon. Her love of music was fed early by Tori Amos, Ani DiFranco, Patty Griffin, Siouxsie and the Banshees, many lengths of hair metal (as it receded), along with alternative, and opera. She released her first album in 2003, was voted Bend's Best Musician in 2004, and released a full-band 5 song EP in 2005. She has played at the Fireweed Festival, Trapper Creek Bluegrass, Anchorage and Juneau Folk Festivals, Salmon Stock, Chicken Stock, Salmon Fest, with Alaska's B52's tribute band, the B-49s, and now deeply enjoys community collaborative music projects.

