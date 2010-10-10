Bunnell Street Arts Center presents the annual 10x10 Exhibit featuring work by new and renewing Bunnell members with the theme of Belonging. The exhibit opens Friday, December 4, from 5-7pm with artist talks at 6pm, and closes December 24th.

Belonging explores our deep human need to be accepted, valued, and connected to others. The exhibit shows work by current members of Bunnell. Anyone who makes an annual donation in support of Bunnell Arts' mission and programs is recognized as a Bunnell member. Work must measure 10"x10" or 10" in any direction.

The 10x10 Exhibit provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in Bunnell's gallery space and explore new artistic directions, as well as for collectors to gift or acquire small artworks during the holiday season.

The 10x10 Exhibit is sponsored by Homer Art and Frame that generously provided wood panels for artists.

