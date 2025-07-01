To Stay or To Go: Indigenous Communities Respond to Climate Change

A conversation with community leaders from Alaska and Louisiana

As the impacts of climate change intensify, Indigenous communities across Alaska and Louisiana are facing difficult questions about home, identity, and the future. Should they stay and adapt, or relocate to safer ground?

In this recorded webinar, Sea Change and KYUK bring together three powerful voices who are living these questions every day:

Chris Brunet, a lifelong resident of Isle de Jean Charles, Louisiana and member of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw Tribe.

Morris Alexie, Arctic Adaptation Manager for Permafrost Pathways and a member of the Native Village of Nunapitchuk, Alaska

Theresa Dardar, Pointe-Au-Chien tribal member and president of the board at the Lowlander Center

Together, they share stories of displacement, adaptation, and deep-rooted cultural connection to their land. The conversation is moderated by climate adaptation specialist and lawyer, Barrett Ristroph.

This conversation was co-produced and supported by the journalism non-profit the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.