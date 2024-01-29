© 2024 KBBI
M/V Genius Star XI to move to city dock

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published January 29, 2024 at 10:54 PM AKST
Courtesy of U.S Coast Guard
The container ship caught fire in its cargo hold when crossing the Pacific, and was directed to Dutch Harbor.

The M/V Genius Star XI that has been moored in Broad Bay will relocate on Tuesday to the dock at Dutch Harbor.

The cargo ship was crossing the Pacific Ocean when crew discovered a fire in its cargo hold on Christmas Day. The Coast Guard directed the ship to Unalaska where responders boarded the ship and contained the fire.

The Genius Star has been anchored at a mooring buoy outside of Broad Bay for about a month while firefighting experts and a salvage team monitored the situation and deemed the fire extinguished.

Jim Butler is the liaison officer for the unified command working with the vessel. He sat down with KUCB to talk about the response team's plans to move the 410-foot ship to the Unalaska City Dock for the next phase of the response.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
