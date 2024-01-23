'A' season opens with 1.3 million metric tons of pollock to catch

Alaska pollock’s “A” season opened saturday. That’s when the pollock trawlers set out into the Bering Sea to scoop up the whitefish that keeps Unalaska’s lights on.

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council set the 2024 total allowable catch for pollock in the Bering Sea at 1.3 million metric tons, keeping consistent with last year.

Pacific Fishing Magazine editor Wesley Loy chatted with KUCB to discuss what the 2024 TAC means for the pollock industry, and what to expect during this year’s “A” season.