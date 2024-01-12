Akiachak father and two sons indicted on alleged assault charges

A Bethel grand jury has indicted two brothers and their father on felony assault charges. All three are from Akiachak.

According to an arrest warrant, 55-year-old Edward Peter and his two sons, 30-year-old Zack Peter and 23-year-old Max Peter, are each charged with six felony counts of alleged assault. The most severe assault charges, according to court documents, are the two alleged Class A felonies a piece that the three men face. Each Class A felony charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The grand jury documents did not give the details of the incident, other than that on Aug. 3, 2023, the three men were said to have been involved in an alleged altercation with someone in Akiachak and “intended to and recklessly caused serious physical injury to another by means of a dangerous instrument."

The District Attorney's Office declined to comment other than what was in the grand jury documents.

All three men are currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center with a $100,000 bail. Their next court appearance will be on Feb. 1 in Bethel Superior Court.