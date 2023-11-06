Warrior wrestlers dominate in Anchorage

Bethel Regional High School Varsity Wrestling teams traveled to Anchorage to compete in the Mountain City Wrestling Invitational held on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

The Lady Warriors team placed second overall out of 57 teams. Notable wrestlers included standout freshman Kayleigh Bell, who placed third at 100 pounds. Senior Jordan Klejka came in fourth place at 120 pounds. Senior Isabel Lieb continued her first place win streak at 132 pounds, and freshman Riley Boney placed second at 138.

There were 48 teams on the men’s side. In total, the Warriors bested all of them with a team score of 196 points.

Junior Alvino Vasquez continues to shine and placed third at 119 pounds, while 130-pound Aaron Mute placed second at the invitational. Senior Paul Dyment got third at 135 pounds, while fellow senior Ellis Johnson dominated at 160 pounds to take first place. Junior Landon Burke earned second place at 189 pounds.

Up next for the Warriors is the highly anticipated Bethel Invitational from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11. Teams from around the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, Student Wrestling Development Program in Fairbanks, South Anchorage High School, and Nikiski High School will be competing. Wrestling starts at 9 a.m. both days inside the Warrior Dome.