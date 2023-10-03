The preliminary results are in for the 2023 Bethel municipal election

The preliminary results for the 2023 Bethel City Council election are in. There were eight candidates vying for four two-year terms. Based on the initial unofficial count, the candidates who won seats include newcomer Teresa Keller with 271 votes, incumbent Mark Springer with 252 votes, newcomer Mikayla Miller with 222 votes and incumbent Mary “Beth” Hessler with 148 votes. Candidates Nick Watson, John Lloyd, Danny Suiter and incumbent Henry S. Batchelor Jr, did not win seats under the initial results.

City of Bethel City of Bethel 2023 Unofficial Results

But that outcome could change. There are 25 ballots left to be verified by the canvass board when they prepare the official results on Thursday, Oct. 5, and there’s a 24-ballot difference between Hessler and Watson. That leaves a potential path to victory for Watson.

Voter turnout for Bethel has averaged less than 20 percent since 2011. The turnout in yesterday’s election was 9.76% of local eligible voters. Out of 4,026 registered voters, about 393 cast a verified ballot. The last time voter turnout was this low was over a decade ago in 2012 when turnout was 7.49%.