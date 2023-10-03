© 2023 KBBI
Alaska State Troopers say 2 people were found dead in the Yukon River near Nulato

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published October 3, 2023 at 7:46 PM AKDT
Elyssa Loughlin

Alaska State Troopers say that two people were found dead in the Yukon River near Nulato on Friday, Sept. 29.

According to a dispatch from the Alaska State Troopers, they received a report that Arlene Ivanoff, age 55 of Nulato, and Fredrick Stickman, age 37 of Nulato, had been found dead in the river, along with their unoccupied boat.

The initial investigation points to a boating accident that led to the drowning deaths of both victims, the dispatch says. The investigation is ongoing, but troopers say that they don’t believe there is evidence of foul play.

Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
