Russian military conducts exercises in Bering Sea

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published September 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM AKDT
Courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard
The Russian military is running naval exercises in the Bering Sea, and the U.S. Coast Guard is keeping watch.

The Coast Guard Cutter Kimball is patrolling an area along the U.S./Russia Maritime Boundary Line as Russian vessels perform various tactile exercises.

On Friday, the Russians launched a missile approximately 600 miles northwest of Dutch Harbor.

Rear Adm. Megan Dean, a representative from the Coast Guard, said in a statement the exercises are lawful, but said the Coast Guard “will continue to ensure there are no disruptions to U.S. interests or commerce in the maritime environment around Alaska.”

The U.S. Department of Defense issued a warning for the area that will remain in effect through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
