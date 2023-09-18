Listen: Eugene 'Buzzy' Peltola Jr. funeral and community reflection

Several hundred people packed into the Bethel Regional High School gym on Saturday, Sept 16, to mourn the passing of Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr. Buzzy died on Sept. 13 in a plane crash near St. Mary’s. Buzzy’s wife, Mary Peltola, is Alaska’s sole representative in Congress.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello attended the ceremony and has this audio postcard.