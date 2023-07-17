Benjamin Anderson-Agimuk sentenced to 36-year imprisonment

A former legislative aide from Bethel was sentenced to 36 years in jail on Thursday, July 13 inside the Nora Guinn Justice Complex.

Thirty-year-old Benjamin Anderson-Agimuk pled guilty to one felony count of sexually assaulting a minor on Jan. 12, 2023. The victim he sexually assaulted was under 11 at the time.

After he is released from prison, Anderson-Agimuk will be on probation for 15 years and will have to register as a sex offender for 30 years. He will also not be allowed to have any contact with any minors younger than 16.

Anderson-Agimuk was a legislative aide for former state House Rep. Zach Fansler. Fansler was accused of assault and resigned his office. Anderson-Agimuk then worked for Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky until 2018.