© 2023 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska State News

Listen: Family and friends gathered to celebrate the life of former Bethel city leader, veteran, and father, Donald Elliott

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published July 6, 2023 at 9:45 AM AKDT
Donald Eugene Elliott enlisted in the US Army in 1953. He served in Korea and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
1 of 4  — IMG_7565.jpg
Donald Eugene Elliott enlisted in the US Army in 1953. He served in Korea and achieved the rank of Sergeant.
Elliott Family
Elliott family photo taken in 2018 during Donald and Evelyn Eliott's 60th wedding anniversary. From left to right is Sundi Hondl, Becky Maloy, Evelyn Elliott, Donald Elliott, Jill Hoffman, Donna Bach, and Glenn Elliott.
2 of 4  — IMG_6538.JPG
Elliott family photo taken in 2018 during Donald and Evelyn Eliott's 60th wedding anniversary. From left to right is Sundi Hondl, Becky Maloy, Evelyn Elliott, Donald Elliott, Jill Hoffman, Donna Bach, and Glenn Elliott.
Selena Malone
Friends and family gather at Bethel's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to pay tribute to Donald "Sompy" Elliott.
3 of 4  — Sompy Elliott.jpg
Friends and family gather at Bethel's Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to pay tribute to Donald "Sompy" Elliott.
Francisco Martínezcuello / KYUK
Evelyn and Sompy Elliott in 2017 while on an Alaskan cruise ship.
4 of 4  — IMG_3594.jpg
Evelyn and Sompy Elliott in 2017 while on an Alaskan cruise ship.
Elliott family

A former city council member, mayor, longtime Bethel resident, and the last living charter member of Bethel's Robert V. Lindsay VFW Post 10041 died in May 2023.

Family and friends gathered on July 1 in Bethel's Immaculate Conception Church to celebrate the life of Donald "Sompy" Elliott.

Elliott was born on Christmas Eve in 1934 in Florence, Arizona. In 1953, Elliott enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Korea as a medic just prior to the armistice. After the war ended, he spent the remainder of his service receiving training in heavy equipment and construction, which provided the necessary occupational skills that he would later use for his Bethel Builders business.

He and his wife, Evelyn Pete of Bethel, raised six children together. Five of them attended the memorial and KYUK's Francisco Martínezcuello brings us the story of his life through their memories.

Listen: Donald "Sompy" Elliott Memorial

Alaska State News
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello