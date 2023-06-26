Bethel couple accused of abusing toddler plead not guilty

On June 13, a couple was arraigned in court in Bethel on several charges of child abuse. Arliss Michaelson, 28, attended the hearing virtually from the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center. Her lawyer entered a not guilty plea, as did an attorney for Michaelson’s partner, James Martin.

The two are in court because Bethel Police are accusing them of abusing Michaelson’s toddler. According to court documents, police were investigating an abuse complaint and ended up with videos of Michaelson slapping her baby with extreme force multiple times. Police allege that Michaelson also put her toddler in a tote bag and then slammed it on the floor and beat the child again. They say that those videos were given to them by Martin, her partner and co-defendant.

According to court documents, police asked Martin why he didn’t intervene during the beatings. Police said that Martin told them he was worried that Michaelson was going to lie and get him in trouble with his probation officer. Police said that Martin told them that the baby did not receive any medical treatment after the beatings.

The Alaska Office of Children’s Services was notified and assigned a caseworker, according to court documents. That report also said that the child was in the hospital for two weeks. According to the court documents, Bethel Police said that they got the child’s medical records, which they said described the toddler as being malnourished and bleeding internally.

The Bethel Office of Children’s Services declined to comment, but a Bethel Police Department spokesperson said that the child’s condition has improved.

Both Martin and Michaelson face three felony assault charges and two misdemeanors and could spend decades in prison if convicted.

If you suspect a child was abused or neglected, immediately contact the Office of Children’s Services (OCS) hotline. As of Sept. 1, 2020 all reports of sexual abuse should be made to both OCS and to law enforcement. The OCS hotline is open 24/7 and can be reached by calling 1-800-478-4444 or emailing reportchildabuse@alaska.gov

