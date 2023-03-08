© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska State News

Tustumena to make six Aleutian chain runs this summer

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published March 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM AKST
Tustumena.JPG
Hope McKenney
/
KUCB
The Tustumena serves the Aleutian communities of Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, Akutan, Sand Point, King Cove, Cold Bay, and False Pass, as well as the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak on its way to Homer.

The Alaska Marine Highway System released its summer sailing schedule Tuesday, and Unalaska will receive similar service as last year.

The M/V Tustumena is the only state ferry serving the Aleutian chain, and it will make six calls in Unalaska this summer — roughly once per month from May through September.

The Tustumena sailed the chain about twice a month in the years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the marine highway system reduced services to approximately one sailing per month.

The 59-year-old ship offered even fewer sailings last year due to repairs. The vessel is scheduled to be replaced by 2027, a $200 million undertaking.

The Tustumena serves the Aleutian communities of Unalaska/Dutch Harbor, Akutan, Sand Point, King Cove, Cold Bay, and False Pass, as well as the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak on its way to Homer.

Find the full 2023 ferry schedule here.

Alaska State News
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
See stories by Theo Greenly