Russian River Sanctuary opens to sockeye sport fishing

The waters where the Russian and Kenai rivers meet, known as the Russian River Confluence, opened Tuesday to sockeye and coho salmon sport fishing. The area is open through August 20 to fly fishing only.

The popular area near Cooper Landing typically doesn’t open until mid-July. But a Monday press release from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game says the area’s sockeye fishery has already exceeded the lower bound of its biological escapement goal, or the amount of salmon that need to escape the fishery to sustainably spawn.

For fish 16 inches or longer, anglers may harvest three sockeye salmon per day, with six in possession. For fish smaller than 16 inches in length, the limit is 10 per day with 10 in possession.

Anglers are asked to stay on boardwalks and established trails while fishing in the area. The department also requests fish be cleaned at tables by the Kenai River. Salmon carcasses should be cut into small pieces and thrown into deep and flowing areas of the river.

For more information about sport fishing regulations or to obtain a permit, visit the Alaska Department of Fish and Game website.