/ Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks at his primary election party, Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in New York. (Heather Khalifa/AP)

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo conceded to progressive state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor Tuesday night.

Errol Louis, the longtime host of Inside City Hall on Spectrum News NY1, joins us to discuss.

