The fallout in a Virginia county after Trump pardoned a former sheriff

President Trump pardoned or granted clemency to more than two dozen people last week. Among them, a former Virginia sheriff and vocal Trump supporter facing 10 years in prison for bribery. His name is Scott Jenkins. Writing on Truth Social, Trump called Jenkins a victim who was, quote, "persecuted by the radical left monsters and left for dead." NPR's Frank Langfitt reports on the mood from Culpeper County, where the sheriff served for a dozen years.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: I'm here at the Frost Cafe on Main Street. It has these big black-and-white awnings outside. Egg sandwich starts at about 3.25, and at breakfast, there are all these people packing the burgundy stools that line the counter. So I'm asking people what they think of the president's pardon of the former sheriff.

KEN GREEN: It's a failure of our justice system. He was guilty as could be. He needed to go to jail, and he didn't. So what kind of a signal does that send?

JOHN COOK: Totally surprised - stunned. I mean, it's unbelievable.

GORDON CLORE: I believe everyone is against it.

LANGFITT: You haven't found a single person who supports the pardon?

CLORE: Negative - I have not found one yet.

LANGFITT: That was Ken Green, a retired entrepreneur, and John Cook, who runs a tree service. Both voted for Trump, as did more than 60% of Culpeper. That last voice was Gordon Clore. He's a retired salesman who did not vote for Trump. Ken Green, who voted for him three times, says the pardon undermines the rule of law.

GREEN: It's a slap in the face, just like pardoning all of the January 6 people. I mean, some of them needed to go to jail.

LANGFITT: You still support him?

GREEN: It's kind of a two-edged sword. I mean, you either support him, or you support the other side. And I can't support the other side right now. So, I mean, it's the lesser of two - it's the evil you know.

LANGFITT: A jury convicted Jenkins last year for effectively selling auxiliary deputy badges to businessmen for $75,000 in cash and campaign contributions. This was mostly local news, so the president's decision to pardon a little-known county sheriff left many here puzzled, including John Cook.

COOK: How could he know Sheriff Jenkins when he lives in D.C.? What connection was that?

LANGFITT: One connection was this man.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED VOICEOVER ARTIST: This is the Stone Zone with Roger Stone.

LANGFITT: Roger Stone is a longtime Trump confidant. Speaking on his podcast, Stone said he and others urged the president to pardon Jenkins, who appeared as a guest on last week's episode. Stone commiserated with the former sheriff, saying that he, too, had been unfairly targeted by the justice system.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "THE STONE ZONE")

ROGER STONE: I have been in your shoes, my friend. And the Lord heard those prayers, which is why the president became well aware and acquainted with your case - that you were framed for strictly political reasons.

LANGFITT: Stone himself was convicted of witness tampering and lying to Congress in 2019. Trump commuted his sentence. Former Sheriff Jenkins claims the Biden Justice Department went after him for various reasons, including what he says were his plans to try to examine Hunter Biden's laptop and his vow a few years back to counter gun control legislation. Here's how Jenkins put it to Breitbart at the time.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCOTT JENKINS: I will swear in tens of thousands of citizens as deputy sheriffs, provided they have their own weapons and be on call and available to me for service. And they will be allowed to keep those AR-15s.

LANGFITT: But the criminal case painted a very different picture of Jenkins. Federal prosecutors presented video that they said showed Jenkins taking bribes from businessmen for auxiliary deputy badges. In return, the businessmen were told the badges could allow them to carry a concealed weapon without a permit and get them out of traffic tickets. A jury convicted the former sheriff after just two hours of deliberations.

A couple of blocks from Culpeper's Frost Cafe, Shelly Tutt is digging into breakfast - sausages wrapped in pancakes. She's at a restaurant called the 4 C's. Tutt did not vote for Trump, but she finds something unsettling about a legal system where the president pardons a convicted felon while his administration detained some immigrants on valid visas without charge.

SHELLY TUTT: There's no due process, but yet, you can take the criminals and pardon them with a blink of the eye. It's just not right. It's like gangsters running the country.

LANGFITT: On Truth Social, Trump says Jenkins and his family were, quote, "dragged through hell by a corrupt and weaponized Biden DOJ." After Jenkins was indicted in 2023, he ran for a fourth term as sheriff of Culpeper. He won just 20% of the vote. People here say Jenkins rarely shows his face in town anymore.

