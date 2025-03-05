Soldotna high speed pursuit ends in arrest

A Soldotna man was arrested Saturday after police say he led them on a high speed chase through Soldotna.

Soldotna police responded to an area near a dispensary at the corner of Spruce Avenue and the Kenai Spur Highway, where an SUV that was reportedly driving erratically had parked. Police say 22-year-old Aldon Burns exited the store and drove off in the SUV.

A charging document says that police conducted a traffic stop on the SUV in a nearby parking lot, where Burns charged towards a police vehicle and ignored orders to get back into his SUV. Police say Berns then drove onto the Kenai Spur Highway, weaving in traffic and exceeding speeds of 90 miles per hour. The SUV then turned onto the Sterling Highway.

During the pursuit, police say the SUV also caused a collision with an Alaska State Trooper vehicle. The vehicle was ultimately stopped near Gas Well Road and Kalifornsky Beach Road.

According to charging documents, Burns ignored trooper orders to turn around and place his hands behind his back. Troopers deployed a taser after failed attempts to restrain Burns. The charging document says a trooper was injured while placing him into custody.

Burns is charged with assault, resisting arrest and failing to stop at the direction of a peace officer, which is a felony. Burns’ preliminary hearing is next Wednesday at the Kenai Courthouse.