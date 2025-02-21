Kenai police chase ends in crash at Wells Fargo

A man led Kenai police officers on a high speed chase in Old Town Kenai yesterday after he allegedly stole a car at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.

Thirty-six-year-old Homer resident Michael Hernandez faces ten charges including vehicle theft, reckless driving, driving under the influence and failing to stop at the direction of law enforcement.

Kenai Police say they responded to the Kenai chamber around 4 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a stolen car. After officers located the vehicle, they say Hernandez drove away at a high rate of speed heading east on the Kenai Spur Highway. Police say Hernandez turned around in the Safeway parking lot and started driving west on the highway.

Charging documents say the car drove over curbs, drove through a red light and weaved in and out of traffic.

Police said Hernandez lost control of the vehicle and crashed near Wells Fargo. Hernandez then exited the vehicle and ran away from the scene before being apprehended by police. Charging documents say Hernandez had multiple items in his pockets that police determined were stolen from other vehicles in Old Town.

Police arrested Hernandez and took him to Wildwood Pretrial Facility. The case is still under investigation. On Wednesday [2/19] morning, a Kenai judge set Hernandez’ bail at a $50,000 cash performance bond and a $50,000 cash appearance bond. Hernandez is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 28.

