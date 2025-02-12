King fishing closed on the Kenai, restricted on the Kasilof rivers this summer

King salmon fishing won’t be allowed on the Kenai River and will be heavily restricted on the Kasilof River this summer. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game handed down several restrictions yesterday on some of the central Kenai Peninsula’s most popular sport fisheries.

Two orders close the Kenai River’s early- and late-run king salmon sport fisheries. The early run closure covers the first half of the summer, from May 1 to June 30. The late-run order covers the second half of the summer, from June 20 to Aug. 15. The orders apply to the entire length of the Kenai River, from its mouth at Cook Inlet to its outlet in Skilak Lake.

The closures come amid continued poor king salmon runs and are nothing new to local anglers. Low numbers of king salmon have prompted similar closures and restrictions in each of the last five years – 2024 , 2023 , 2022 , 2021 and 2020 .

The two orders prohibit fishing for any size king salmon, including catch-and-release. Any king salmon caught incidentally by anglers can’t be taken out of the water and have to be immediately released.

Both orders were issued due to anticipated poor king runs. According to the department, the Kenai River’s 2025 early and late runs are projected to be the second-lowest in 38 years.

In the Kenai River’s early run, the department projects there will be 2,369 fewer large king salmon in the river than the low end of the fishery’s optimum escapement goal. Large king salmon are fish 34 inches or longer. The late run is expected to come up 5,508 large kings short of the minimum goal.

Also on Tuesday, the department announced further restrictions on king salmon fishing in the Kasilof River. This summer – May 1 through Aug. 15 – anglers may only fish for king salmon using unbaited single hooks and artificial lures. The order covers the river between its Cook Inlet and Tustumena Lake outlets.

In May and June, anglers’ bag and possession limit is two hatchery king salmon longer than 20 inches. The limit drops to one fish throughout July. Hatchery fish can be recognized by their missing adipose fin on their back near the tail. That fin is intact for naturally produced king salmon, which anglers can’t keep under this order.