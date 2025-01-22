Peninsula lawmakers swear in

Most of the Kenai Peninsula’s state lawmakers took their oaths of office at the Alaska State Capitol on Tuesday. That’s when the 34th Alaska Legislature gaveled in for their 121-day legislative session.

In the State House, Alaska’s Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom swore in Republican Soldotna Reps. Justin Ruffridge and Bill Elam for their two-year terms. Homer Republican Rep. Sarah Vance was also sworn in Tuesday. All were elected in November.

Also on Tuesday, lawmakers received official committee assignments. Bjorkman will chair Senate Labor and Commerce and Transportation, vice-chair the Senate State Affairs and sit on the Education committees.

Ruffridge will sit on the House Community and Regional Affairs and Health and Social Services committees. Elam will sit on the House Education, Resources and Fisheries committees. Vance will sit on the House Rules Committee, Judiciary, State Affairs and Fisheries committees.

Kodiak Republican Sen. Gary Stevens, whose district also includes parts of the southern Kenai Peninsula, was reelected as president of the Senate. State Representatives picked Dillingham Independent Bryce Edgmon as the House speaker.