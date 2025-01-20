Some religious leaders liken Trump to biblical figures. The comparison concerns others

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Some pro-Trump religious leaders liken him to two biblical figures - the ancient Persian King Cyrus and the ancient Israelite King Jehu. The comparisons were used to sway many Christians to vote for Trump. But as NPR religion correspondent Jason DeRose reports, the analogies have some people concerned about what evangelicals expect from a second Trump administration.

JASON DEROSE, BYLINE: One of the many leaders who refers to Donald Trump as a modern version of the 6th century BCE Persian King Cyrus is Lance Wallnau, a conservative preacher in Dallas.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LANCE WALLNAU: Thus says the Lord of Cyrus, whom I've anointed, Donald Trump has an anointing upon him. The hand of God is on him. Oh, I know a bunch of people say, well, how can you say that? He does this, and he does that. Cyrus wasn't even a Jew. He was a Persian.

DEROSE: And among those comparing Trump to the 9th century BCE Israelite King Jehu is Jonathan Cahn, a Messianic Jewish rabbi.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JONATHAN CAHN: President Trump, you were born into the world to be a trumpet of God, a vessel of the Lord in the hands of God. God called you to walk according to the template. He called you according to the template of Jehu, the warrior king. He called Jehu to make his nation great again.

DEROSE: Likening Trump to Cyrus makes sense from a certain point of view, says biblical scholar Kristine Henriksen Garroway, who teaches at the reform Rabbinical seminary, Hebrew Union College in Los Angeles.

KRISTINE HENRIKSEN GARROWAY: He's seen as a foreign king who was very kind to the Jews and allowed them to return to their homeland.

DEROSE: In the same way that Harry Truman was called a Cyrus figure during the founding of Israel, Garroway points out Trump has been likened to Cyrus for moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

GARROWAY: Trump and Cyrus does not surprise me in the least and makes way more sense than the Trump-Jehu comparison, which is a little bit more almost insidious.

DEROSE: Insidious, she says, because of how Jehu came to power.

GARROWAY: He's the king who's known for having a bloody coup and initiating a new era. His coup is against the line of Ahab, who is considered one of the evil kings of the north.

DEROSE: And against Ahab's wife, Jezebel. It's worth noting that evangelicals have compared both Trump's presidential opponents, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, to Jezebel.

PETER ALTMANN: The big question with Jehu is just the incredible violence.

DEROSE: Bible scholar Peter Altmann teaches at Fuller Theological Seminary, an evangelical school in Southern California.

ALTMANN: How does that relate to a modern, liberal democracy, where there is some sense of religious plurality? Americans don't live under some type of imperial regime, nor are Christians or evangelical Christians a tiny minority living in a far-flung diaspora across a huge empire.

DEROSE: Altmann cautions that those using these analogies are misrepresenting the current political reality.

ALTMANN: The problem that I see is that it becomes so easy to use these texts in a way that calls them, in some ways, as a support for our own side.

WIL GAFNEY: My concern is the taking of the text out of its multiple contexts.

DEROSE: Wil Gafney is an Episcopal priest and professor of Hebrew Bible at Bright Divinity School in Fort Worth, Texas. She asks her students this question about likening any current leader to an ancient king.

GAFNEY: What does it mean to read scriptures set in the context of monarchy as inspirational and authoritative in conversation with our system of government?

DEROSE: Gafney says biblical texts are too complex for easy analogies.

GAFNEY: They are not a manual for how to run a nation or a people, though they are often ethical texts on how not to run a nation or a people, how not to behave, how not to conduct oneself.

DEROSE: And Gafney finds it telling that some evangelical Christian leaders liken in Donald Trump to Cyrus and Jehu but avoid comparing him to a more obvious biblical figure.

GAFNEY: Jesus' social policies have come out of favor, so Jesus is not in favor as a model for a national leader.

DEROSE: Instead, some evangelical Christians have chosen as their models for the president of the United States two biblical kings who waged bloody war. Jason DeRose, NPR News.

