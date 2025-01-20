Kenai Peninsula residents express opinions on new presidential administration

Donald Trump was sworn in as president of the United States on Monday in Washington D.C. The transfer of power has been a topic of conversation throughout the country, including in Kenai.

Seven Kenai Walmart grocery shoppers, who asked to remain anonymous, shared their thoughts on the new administration.

“He’s got some good ideas, I think. Controlling the influx across the border, illegals. I’m okay with legals coming in, because we need workers.”

“I’m optimistic, I’m cautiously optimistic, I should say, about this new administration, and I hope they can follow through with a lot of the things they’re talking about.”

“I’m just very, very concerned. I’m concerned about the economy, I’m very, very concerned about conservation efforts to save our planet, and locally, I’m very concerned.”

“I think it’s about time that we got somebody in office that can probably make a better life for the people that live in this country, and not just put other people from other countries first.”

“I’m really disappointed on how things have become. I’m afraid that our rights are going to be taken away.”

“It’s a dark day for our country and I’m not looking forward to the next few years, to be honest with you.”

“I don’t understand his values. I just don’t understand them, I can’t adhere to them. It goes against the very essence of my ability to be a compassionate human being to say that I support him.”

“I think I like his no nonsense attitude. I believe that he cares about the country and plans to do what’s right for it.”

“I just dislike the way he treats women, the way he treats minorities, the way he treats anyone who isn’t a billionaire, especially the way he treats the working class of the country.”

“I like that he’s a businessman. He may be a little cocky, but that’s okay, he’s confident that he’s a businessman. He may be a little cocky, but that’s okay. He’s confident, he has a right to be.”

“We’ll see if he’s able to carry through on the promises. It seems that politicians have just not been able to do that.”

“I really hope that everything can be as positive as possible. I don’t look forward to an administration where it’s just all negativity. Anything that’s positive that comes out of this administration for the next few years, that’s what I’m hopeful for.”

“I’m hoping that he’ll surprise me and he’ll actually do some really good things for the country.”

“Let’s face it, the world is a freaking mess right now with the threats of war and the wars that are going on now. Hopefully, under this administration, there will be more chance at peace throughout the world.”

“I’m one of them Natives of Alaska, and I know there’s a lot of people that are for him, but I was never for him.”

“I hope he surprises me, because I love and respect so many people who voted for him, and I want them to know something I don’t.”

“Being an exemplary nation, I think that’s one of the best things about America, is that we are a place that people want to be and want to come.”

“God bless America. My prayers are out to the people, hopefully things will be okay during these four years.”