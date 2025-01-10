In uncertain times, this activist says to 'think like a mother'

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Navigating uncertainty.

Activist Yifat Susskind's organization, MADRE, is rooted in the idea that in uncertain times, we should 'think like a mother.' To her, this means being determined to ease the suffering of others.

About Yifat Susskind

Yifat Susskind is the executive director of MADRE, an organization that partners with women's human rights activists from Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa to create programs in their communities that meet urgent needs and create lasting change. Her writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, The Guardian, The Chronicle of Philanthropy, Harvard International Review, N.Y.U. Journal of International Law and Politics, and others.

