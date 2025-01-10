Bjorkman bills tackle veterans benefits, delivery drivers, commercial game board

The 34th Alaska Legislature doesn’t convene until Jan. 21. But some state lawmakers are already getting to work. Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman was among the handful of legislators who prefiled bills this session, according to a list published Friday.

In all, Bjorkman’s behind three of the more than 80 prefiled pieces of legislation. Two bills revive initiatives he sponsored last session. Bjorkman said Friday the bills he prefiles aren’t in order of priority or indicative of everything he plans to sponsor this session.

“Prefiling bills is just a way to let folks know what we'll be working on and things that are kind of coming up on the horizon,” he said.

One, S.B. 29 , would put in state law an executive administrator position for the state board that regulates commercial game guides and outfitters. The Big Game Commercial Services Board operates under the Alaska Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development.

That group, the Big Game Commercial Services Board, currently shares an executive administrator with the state Board of Marine Pilots. Members say they need their own administrator to oversee application processing, guide registration and support the board’s regulatory process, among other things.

“It's currently a year-to-year position, and it's not secure in statute, and so it has to be reauthorized with the budget every year,” he said. “That's just not a real clean way to go forward with that.”

Last year, the bill made it through the Senate Resources Committee with minor language changes, but never got to the Senate Finance Committee. The state estimated last year adding the position would cost up to $185,000 annually for that employee’s salary and benefits.

Another of Bjorkman’s bills, S.B. 30 , would broaden the perks of a free pass the state offers disabled veterans accessing state parks. Currently, the pass must be renewed every year. And it only covers fees for developed campsites. Bjorkman’s bill would make the pass valid for the veteran’s entire life and cover access to more developed facilities at state parks, like restrooms and parking lots.

Bjorkman introduced that same initiative last year. It also made it through Senate Resources, but was never heard in Finance.

Bjorkman’s final prefiled bill, S.B. 35 , expands an existing state policy by newly classifying people who work for delivery services like DoorDash or Instacart as independent contractors. The state already classifies rideshare drivers, such as those working for Uber or Lyft, as independent contractors.

“There was a question raised by the Department of Labor that that same definition would not apply to DoorDash, Instacart and other delivery entities,” he said.

Last session, the bill was carried by the House Transportation Committee. It garnered the support of the Alaska Chamber of Commerce, which said the bill would resolve inconsistencies in state law.

“It's a good consumer protection as well as economic opportunity bill to make sure that folks who want to engage as a door Dasher or driver for Instacart – they're able to do that without, you know, undue government red tape,” he said.