Borough taking applications for vacant assembly seat

Eligible Kenai Peninsula voters can now apply to replace outgoing borough assembly member Bill Elam. Elam’s last meeting representing Sterling and Funny River was Tuesday, when the assembly voted to accept his resignation.

Elam will become the peninsula’s newest representative in the Alaska Legislature when he’s sworn in later this month. He’s sat on the assembly since 2020 and thanked his colleagues and constituents during his final assembly meeting.

“I can't say that every moment of it has been pleasurable, but I have really enjoyed every moment of being able to serve my community,” he said. “And so for everybody who shows up, talks about what's important to him, I just, you know, want to say thank you and look forward to continuing my service for our state down in Juneau.”

His resignation leaves a vacancy on the nine-member body. The remaining assembly members will appoint someone to fill the open seat during their Feb. 4 meeting. Whoever the assembly picks will be sworn in at the same meeting and take office immediately. The appointee will serve until the borough’s next regular election in October.

People interested in replacing Elam can apply with the borough through the end of the month. An applicant must be a qualified borough voter and have lived in Assembly District 5 for at least one year to be eligible for the seat. District 5 covers Sterling, Funny River and areas east of the Sterling Highway between Soldotna and Kasilof.

Homer representative Kelly Cooper was one of multiple assembly members to thank Elam on Tuesday for his years of service.

“We, as a body, don’t always vote the same, we may not agree, we may have different political opinions, but I have found you to listen to every single person, regardless of where they're coming from, and be able to have a debate and come up with a reasonable solution,” she said.

Veteran state lawmaker and Borough Mayor Peter Micciche closed the meeting with some words of advice for Elam.

“Voice of experience here: stay out of the Juneau bubble,” he said. “Come home often to meet with constituents, be bold, be true to yourself, and always do the right thing. I have appreciated your conservative view, and I mean the real kind, not the populist kind.”

People interested in filling the vacancy can apply by filing a declaration of candidacy with the borough clerk’s office by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 31. Applications are available in the clerk’s office at 144 N. Binkley St. in Soldotna.