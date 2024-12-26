Cabin Hoppers offer safe riding course

Recreating in the backcountry in Alaska is fun until it very much is not. A lot can go wrong quickly, especially the faster you’re traveling. And winter only exacerbates the consequences.

The Caribou Hills Cabin Hoppers Association hopes to mitigate some of that risk by offering a snowmachine trail etiquette and safety rider course Saturday in Ninilchik. The Cabin Hoppers are partnering with Backcountry Prepared and Alaska Safe Riders to offer the free course. Topics include backcountry survival, avalanche awareness, water safety, avoiding hazards, communication, wilderness first aid and wildlife impact. It’s geared toward snowmachine riders but with an emphasis on backcountry safety, no matter how you get around.

Mike Buck is executive director of Alaska Safe Riders. The nonprofit has been around for about four years and does presentations all over the state. Buck says the organization saw a need to promote safety among snowmachine, ATV and side-by-side riders.

“There’s no real program in the state of Alaska for that," Buck said. "… So, yeah, we’re just trying to get education out there for folks because we’ve got the worst statistics in the country, unfortunately, for accidents and fatalities on those machines, so we’re trying to improve those.”

As Buck knows first-hand, accidents can happen to anyone.

“Oh gosh, how many? There’s been a few," he said. "I went in a crevasse one time up on the glacier, which was pretty exciting, and pretty scary situation. I’ve been in the water a few times. I kind of got involved with the safety thing in Valdez there for quite a few years and we started a search and rescue group down there. It’s just been kind of a passion of mine for a long time.”

Alaska Safe Riders has board members all over the state, including musher Pete Kaiser in Bethel and former Iron Dog champ Scott Davis in Soldotna. They’ve averaged 50 presentations a year in the last three years, including schools in Kenai, Soldotna and Homer.

“A lot in remote parts of the state. Along the Iditarod Trail. We did a trip from Nome all the way up to Utqiagvik along the coast a couple years ago, as well. So, we’re all over the place and on the road system, as well,” Buck said.

They’ve done presentations at schools in Kenai, Soldotna and Homer in recent years and they’re always looking for new venues. There’s a form on their website to request a presentation for schools or community groups.

Buck says the Cabin Hoppers’ presentation Saturday is for all ages and all experience levels. No matter how long you’ve been riding, there are advances in technology to learn, and a refresher on safety and preparedness never hurts.

"If people have their own avalanche gear, it’s nice to bring that just to practice with it because a lot of times people don’t practice with it very much," he said. "So it’s a good chance to get it out and make sure they know all the ins and outs of using that equipment.

The course is from 1-4 p.m. at the Cabin Hoppers’ pavilion building on Oilwell Road in Ninilchik. The first part of the day is indoors and the last hour will be hands-on activities outside. The Cabin Hoppers will hold a soup and sandwich social from 4 to 6 p.m. The course is free but preregistration is required. Visit the Cabin Hoppers’ website to sign up.

For more information on Alaska Safe Riders, visit alaskasaferiders.org.