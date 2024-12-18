Soldotna library celebrates the holidays with live musical performance

On Monday, a small captive audience sang along to Christmas music in front of a roaring virtual fireplace at the Soldotna Public Library. For the second year in a row, the library held its Music by the Fire event as a way to spread holiday cheer on the central Kenai Peninsula.

Sue Biggs helped bring the small group of musicians together. She plays the violin, fiddle and piano.

“I think we need a little joy, and I think music is one of the healing things in this world," Biggs said. "It just lifts people up, especially in this darkness, so it’s the perfect time to have this event.”

Members of the Kenai Peninsula Orchestra performed at the library concert. The ensemble also included children, ranging from elementary to high school aged kids. Biggs says recitals can be daunting for young musicians, but events like the library show are just a chance to have fun. It’s also a confidence boost for new musicians.

“Unless you have some type of background and can appreciate it, you tend to think that it’s so serious and not fun,” said former Kenai Peninsula Orchestra president Jack Will, who plays guitar and violin. “But this lets the people see the other side of orchestra musicians, that we like to have fun, we like to play silly songs, and we’re not just all serious all the time. We have fun playing classical music, but we also have fun doing things like this where people can participate.”

Jamie Nelson, of Kenai, brought his children to the library after school specifically for the performance. Although he says they take music classes, Nelson hopes it can better show them what they can do with music later on.

“I think they’re already thinking on the small scale of what they can achieve in the classroom and in that setting, but I also like to think of what they can envision when they think about orchestras or maybe playing professionally some day," Nelson said. "When you have role models like this to look up to, it’s amazing.”

Kim McMilin is the program coordinator at the Soldotna Public Library. She says last year’s concert was such a hit that having another around the holidays was a must.

“I hope that everybody comes, walking away feeling joy in their heart and the Christmas spirit," McMilin said. "But more importantly, feeling inspired by their musical talents.”

For some of this year’s featured musicians, the concert was the first time they’ve ever played together. They hope to continue this new holiday tradition at the library each December.