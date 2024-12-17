Vehicle towed from Kenai River near Cooper Landing

A motorist is being treated for severe hypothermia after their vehicle was found in the Kenai River.

Cooper Landing Emergency Services and Alaska State Troopers responded to a boat ramp at the Sportsman’s Landing fishing access early Tuesday morning, where they found the vehicle submerged in the river. According to a spokesperson from Cooper Landing Emergency Services, the motorist escaped the vehicle and was found crawling along the Sterling Highway for help. The spokesperson says the motorist was transported to Central Peninsula Hospital and put on advanced life support.

Scott Hockema is the owner of Scott’s Towing and Recovery, and helped tow the vehicle out of the water. He says the river’s current was swift and the boat ramp near the submerged vehicle was slippery.

“It just didn’t look like it was high speed or anything," said Hockema. "It was real slippery, but it didn’t look like it really slid, because it was tire tracks, not like skid marks going into the river. I don't know what was going on there.”

Hockema says the vehicle was found with its windows rolled down and headlights still on. It’s still unclear what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.