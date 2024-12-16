Troopers seeking information in Sterling burglary

Alaska State Troopers are seeking information about a burglary at a Sterling liquor store.

According to a press release, an unidentified masked male broke into Bing Brown’s Liquor Store early Sunday morning. The suspect gained entry to the locked store by breaking through a glass door. Troopers say the suspect fled the store with stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Alaska State Troopers at 907-262-4453. You can also submit an anonymous crime report on the trooper website.