Kenai man arrested for sexual abuse of a minor

Police arrested a Kenai man on Nov. 27 after they say he engaged in sexual acts with a 12-year-old girl.

According to a police report released on Dec. 9, 61-year-old Ollie Garrett was charged with second degree sexual abuse of a minor.

Charging documents say staff at Kenai Middle School noticed bruises on the girl’s neck that appeared to be consistent with sexual contact, and reported it to the Kenai Police Department. Garrett admitted to police that he kissed the girl and touched her underneath her clothing.

Police say Garrett’s wife had told the girl’s mother via text message that the bruises came from “rough housing.” Police executed a search warrant and seized several items from Garrett’s home, including a cell phone that was used to discuss the girl’s bruises.

Garrett’s preliminary hearing will be on Jan. 6 at the Kenai Courthouse.