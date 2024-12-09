Soldotna celebrates Christmas in the Park

Standing on stage at Soldotna Creek Park Saturday evening, Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche points to a tall spruce tree in the center of the park. A crowd of about 200, who have been indulging in complementary cookies and hot chocolate, look to the tree in electrified anticipation.

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is just one of several jolly happenings at the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce's annual Christmas in the Park event. The festival features bonfires, holiday music, sleigh rides and more.

“When we’re working this event, it’s the camaraderie that we see in the park,” said Sara Hondel, tourism and education manager at the chamber. “We just get to say hi to our neighbors and people we might not see on a day-to-day basis. It’s something that we can offer for the community that brings us all out and together.”

Christmas in the Park goes back several decades. Organizers say it's grown over the years, both in attendance and activities.

The event’s photo booth with Santa Claus is a favorite among children and adults alike. In recent years, St. Nick has been joined by reindeer.

Jenna Bedford is with the Kenai Reindeer Farm. She enjoys seeing peoples’ reactions to the reindeer.

“My favorites are probably the ones that don’t realize they’re there until after they see Santa and they’re walking away," Bedford said. "They look back to get one more glimpse of Santa, only to see the reindeer that are behind him and their eyes go wide. We just kind of laugh.”

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche and his family pose with Santa Claus at Soldotna's Christmas in the Park event.

A fireworks show over the Kenai River closes out the evening. Hondel says it’s one of the few times a year the area has fireworks.

“There’s nothing like having the serene scene," she said. "Tonight, the weather worked out, so the water was flowing on the Kenai River, and just seeing those fireworks reflected is pretty darn magical.”

The Christmas tree at Soldotna Creek Park will be lit on evenings throughout the holiday season.