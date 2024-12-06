Soldotna High School to stage "Grease"

A well-known Broadway musical will soon be hitting the stage at Soldotna High School.

Dozens of student actors, crew members and ensemble have been rehearsing for a production of “Grease” since the start of the school year. One of the show’s directors is Sara Erfurth, who’s also a teacher at the school.

“A lot of moving pieces come together for this to work,” Erfurth said.

The musical is set in the 1950s and follows the summertime romance of two teenagers from opposing cliques. But, once school is back in session, peer pressure makes their relationship a bit more complex.

Emerson Capp plays the role of Miss Lynch, a school teacher and one of the only adult characters in the show.

“I think if we’re looking into the lessons the show can teach you, it’s definitely ‘don’t change yourself for others,’" Capp said. "I really hope that that comes to life in the show and people can see that.”

Alongside iconic greaser and bubblegum pink costumes, the production’s vibrant set fits the era. It features Coca-Cola accessories, a jukebox and a small sports car that can fit several actors.

Erfurth says the community has helped make the show a reality. She says it’s brought together fellow teachers, school alumni and theater lovers.

“It’s really exciting, by the end, how all these different pieces work so well together, and how we build not only a production, but a really welcoming environment for all of these students,” Erfurth said.

Soldotna High School’s production of “Grease” will run this Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. The all ages show is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased at the door.