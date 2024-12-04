Assembly mulls dropping one public comment opportunity from agendas

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly is considering getting rid of one of two opportunities for public comments during its meetings.

Assembly members gave initial approval to an ordinance Tuesday that would eliminate the public comment period that comes toward the end of regular assembly meetings. However, the ordinance would also increase the total amount of time allowed during an additional public comment period at the beginning of the meeting by ten minutes.

Peter Ribbens was voted assembly president last month and is sponsoring the ordinance. He says the changes would make assembly meetings more efficient without eliminating the opportunity for public comment altogether.

“In 2024, the public now has abundant opportunity to provide public comment on avenues outside of the public meeting,” he said. “In fact, some of those could arguably be considered to be a better opportunity for providing public comment.”

Currently, members of the public have two designated chances to address assembly members during meetings. The first opportunity comes toward the beginning of the meeting. People may talk about anything not on that evening’s agenda. Speakers are limited to three minutes each and the total amount of time for all speakers is capped at 20 minutes.

The public also has an opportunity to address the assembly toward the end of the meeting. At that time, people can talk about anything. They’re still limited to three minutes each, but there is no limit on the total amount of time.The public may also comment on any agenda item when that item is up for a public hearing or is included in the group of items approved without debate, called the consent agenda.

Multiple people spoke against the proposed changes at the Assembly meeting Tuesday.

Homer resident Mary Griswold says the assembly should hear from every interested resident, while the new ordinance would cap the number of speakers at just ten people if they use their full allotted time.

“I really appreciate hearing what's on other citizens’ minds when they comment at assembly meetings,” she said. “It is gratifying to hear someone speak on a matter of interest to me, one that might inspire more people to become involved, to affect a successful resolution.”

Kenai resident Ed Martin Jr. also opposes the ordinance. He says restricting public comments violates the assembly’s duty to borough residents.

“Quite often we expect you to do a certain thing and at the end of the meeting, we find out through the course of the meeting, you didn't do what we expected you to do, so we give you comment,” he said. “It appears to me you're just trying to weed out our discontent with some of the actions that you folks do as being our representatives.”

Assembly members only voted to introduce the ordinance on Tuesday. A public hearing is scheduled for the assembly’s Jan. 7 meeting.

