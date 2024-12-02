Comments now accepted on impacts of proposed refuge comms. tower

Do you have thoughts about the environmental impacts of a communications tower AT&T wants to build in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants to hear from you!

The agency is accepting comments on a new draft document analyzing the potential environmental impacts of the proposed project. If it’s built, the nearly 200-foot tower would go up on an existing gravel pad off Mystery Creek Road, near Jean Lake between Sterling and Cooper Landing.

The project is intended to bolster emergency communications along the Sterling Highway as mandated by federal law. And it would expand cell coverage for AT&T customers.

The draft environmental impact document proposes three primary project paths, the first being to not build the tower at all. The agency’s preferred option would be to power the project with both solar panels and propane. The third option studies the facility if exclusively powered by propane.

The study outlines dozens of potential impacts to consider.

For example, splitting power generation between solar panels and a propane tank would generate less noise than exclusive use of propane. There’s also a risk of birds flying into the tower or trying to roost on it. And construction work may impact how wildlife move through the area.

The study also suggests ways to minimize those impacts, such as by reducing light pollution from the tower and blocking the view of ground equipment with a vegetation screen.

The agency is accepting comments through Dec. 27. Comments can be submitted on the project’s website at mysterycreektower.com.