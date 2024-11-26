Fishing line and lead sinkers a threat to Alaska's loons

Loons are a unique species of aquatic bird. Similar in shape to ducks, they’re a top aquatic predator that can indicate the health of freshwater and marine environments. And, there are lots of loons on the Kenai Peninsula.

Although they’re not endangered, they’re susceptible to threats like climate change and pollution. They’re also at risk of dying by fishing line entangled or ingesting lead fishing weights.

“It’s a ticking time bomb for loons and other animals,” said Tamara Zeller, an outreach biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She gave a presentation about protecting loons at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center last week.

“Even a small lead sinker, just one, is enough to be fatal to a loon," Zeller added. "By the time they’re impaired enough to capture, they pretty much have a death sentence.”

According to the presentation, lead kills 10 to 20 million animals per year in the United States. While lead has been banned for use in many products, it’s still popular with fishing weights and sinkers. And birds are often the first to eat them.

For loons, specifically, lead tackle is ingested when they eat pebbles at the bottom of a lake or pond. It then enters the bloodstream. Zeller says even small amounts of ingested lead can be fatal.

“The best medicine is prevention – not to let it happen," she said. "It’s not just loons, there’s 75 species of bird that have been listed as at risk from lead tackles and line.”

Improperly discarded fishing line is another concern for Alaska’s loon population. Zeller says wildlife organizations in Alaska receive hundreds of calls each year about entangled birds, but can only capture and help a small number of them.

To decrease lead and fishing line pollution, the Wildlife Service has partnered with other environmental groups to install several dozen monofilament and lead tackle collection bins near lakes around Anchorage, the Mat-Su valleys and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. Zeller says in 2022, over 20 miles of fishing line was collected and recycled.

“We can really make a difference, we can make a different choice," Zeller said. "It’s something we have in our power, it’s tangible. All it takes is a decision to use non-lead or pick up line.”

But, Zeller says most retailers in Alaska only sell lead-based tackle. She says shoppers should demand their local stores carry non-lead alternatives, like tin, steel and ceramic.

Zeller says the price between alternatives is negligible, only a few pennies difference per unit of tackle.

“So it’s not costing you very much, and it costs the loon a lot more if they come across lead,” she said.

While no fishing line or lead tackle collection bins have been installed on the Kenai Peninsula, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hopes to work with the Kenai Watershed Forum and other local environmental groups to expand the project.

To learn more about how you can help Alaska’s loons, visit the "Love a Loon" website.