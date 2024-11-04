Soldotna's 'Walk for Democracy' urges community to vote

About a dozen citizens clad in mittens and ice cleats gathered in the parking lot of Soldotna Creek Park on Saturday for the first ever "Walk for Democracy." The walk led folks through the park and about a block down the Sterling Highway.

Some participants held political signs supporting presidential hopeful Kamala Harris, a Democrat. Others touted signs promote messages of equality, tighter gun laws and environmental conservation.

Soldotna’s Jackie Smith helped organize the flash mob style event.

“We want people to vote, we want them to get out there," Smith said. "We don’t want them to think that their vote doesn’t count, because it does on either side.”

The central Kenai Peninsula overwhelmingly votes Republican , including in the last presidential election when nearly three-quarters of voters cast their ballots for Donald Trump.

This year, the main candidates running for the region’s state house and senate seats are again Republicans. But, organizers hope the walk will inform those driving by that not everyone in the community votes the same.

“We are privileged to be able to stand here and feel safe,” said Susie Smalley, the event’s co-organizer. She hopes events like these will set a precedent for smaller political and activist groups on the central Kenai Peninsula who might feel alone.

“There are other people who – it’s kind of a scary thing to go out in our community, which is very sad to me that you should be afraid in our community because of who you support or who you are, but there’s a lot more of that than people realize,” Smalley said.

Behind a snowbank on the corner of the Sterling Highway and Birch Place, the group set up post. They smiled and waved with their signs. Some motorists ignored them or gave a thumbs down as they drove by. Others gave a thumbs up and honked their horns in support.

Hunter Morrison / KDLL Participants of Soldotna's "Walk for Democracy" wave at passing motorists.

Among the small, huddled crowd on the street corner was Patricia Truesdell, a longtime Soldotna resident and retired school teacher. She brought her two sweater-wearing yorkies, China and Denali, along for the walk.

"I hope that they do look and see us out there, and say thumbs up," Truesdell said. "I hope they’re proud of us, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

Truesdell says she took part in the walk for her grandchildren and other young people to encourage them to vote. She believes this election is the most important in her lifetime, and wouldn’t miss an opportunity to promote the importance of voting.

“I want my grandkids to look back later and say ‘Grandma did everything she could. She stood up for what she thought was right, even if it meant just walking the dogs,’” Truesdell said.

Event organizers said the goal of the “Walk for Democracy” is to not only make their voices heard, but ease the divisiveness associated with the election. Smalley hopes it’s a step in the right direction for bringing people of opposing political views together.

“We need to be redefining what patriotism looks like," she said. "We are patriotic, and it’s doing what we want to do to make our country a better place, is the ultimate patriotism.”

Event organizers say they’re optimistic the “Walk for Democracy” will open future dialogues among people of opposing political views in the community.