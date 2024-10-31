Triumvirate Theatre stages biennial political satire

Just days before polls close and a new president is named, it’s hard not to escape the chaos this election cycle may bring. And, Triumvirate Theatre is embracing the absurdity of it all.

“Lame Ducks and Dark Horses” is an election year staple of the Kenai Peninsula, staged every two years for nearly two decades. It’s composed of ever-changing satirical skits that reflect what’s current in local, state and national politics. Sketches range from a presidential hopeful interacting with baristas at a coffee shop to an off-the-walls press conference.

“During an election season, people need to laugh and we feel like we provide that for them,” said Joe Rizzo, one of the show’s writers and executive director of Triumvirate.

The actors play somewhat exaggerated versions of politicians. The cast of about a dozen has rehearsed for this rendition of “Lame Ducks and Dark Horses” for about a month. Many of the show’s actors are returners.

Tyler Payment has played Donald Trump since the candidate first ran for office in 2016. He listened to his rallies and watched “The Apprentice” to pick up on the accent. Payment says one of his favorite parts of the show is playing into the audience while saying some outrageous things.

“Life isn’t a joke, but it’s definitely a laugh," he said. "Things are serious, but it’s okay to have fun, and we forget that a lot of times, so I hope this is a way for people to come laugh, no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, no matter what you believe.”

Charlissa Magen plays Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris. She’s perfected the vice president’s accent, which Magen says can change depending on the environment and the people around her. Magen was an army brat and says switching patterns of speech comes naturally to her.

“Due to the political atmosphere and them saying ‘Sometimes she’s black, sometimes she’s Indian, sometimes she has a southern accent, sometimes she has a northern accent,’ that’s been the beauty of it,” Magen said.

Magen believes the onstage chemistry between her character’s and Trump’s is unmatched. She enjoys playing, and sparring, off of Trump’s rhetoric in the play. She also says the play’s dynamic writing is a testament to the production’s actors and writers.

“The fact that all of us have full-time jobs, full-time lives, and we’re all committed to bringing this joy to them,” Magen said.

“It’s a great escape from daily life,” Payment said. “For a couple hours, a couple times of week, maybe, we get to hang out and just be silly. It’s a blast, it truly is.”

Triumvirate Theatre’s production of "Lame Ducks and Dark Horses” will run this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Soldotna Regional Sports Complex. You can purchase tickets online.

Editor's note: Charlissa Magen is a host of KDLL’s “Sound Hunters” program.